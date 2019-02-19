".....In Arizona, about 24 percent of children live in poverty, and 23 percent live in neighborhoods with concentrated poverty. Nationally, Arizona places among the 10 states with the highest poverty rates on both measures....."
Wake Up Arizona Voters!!! It is the Responsibility of a Civilized Society to provide Assistance to Arizona Citizens when Assistance is Necessary. Support TANF, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, "...to help families rise out of poverty, including child-care help, job training and direct cash assistance...."
The Political Situation in Arizona will NOT change unless Arizona Legislators, who do NOT support TANF, are Booted out of Office and replaced by Social Democrats!!; understanding that the very Nature of Human Society involves an Inherent Relatedness, Commonality, and Mutual Dependence; providing Assistance to Arizona Citizens when Assistance is Necessary!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.