I have joined the #WalkAway movement and I want to make your readers aware of our rapidly growing grassroots campaign. The #WalkAway campaign is bringing American's together from the hate, intolerance and identity politics that have divided our country. The #WalkAway Campaign is a place where those who left the divisiveness of the Democrat Party can engage with like minded people without the real fear of retaliation.
The #WalkAway campaign also welcomes those who are "WalkWiths" — Republican's, Independents, or anyone who is sick and tired of the direction the Democrats are trying to take our country. The far left members of the Democratic Party are putting the safety of America, and especially the safety of the citizens of Arizona, in danger by not supporting the much needed wall on our border with Mexico. I invite you to join me and help us get the word out!
Tammie Rouse
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.