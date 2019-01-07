Re: the Jan. 4 column "City's election system under siege because it's unfair."
The supporters of ward-only elections would have us believe that we gain greater power by limiting our ability to vote. On the contrary, ward –only elections makes every citizen weaker. The important city business occurs when our mayor and council vote to pass an ordinance. What good is the vote of a single council person if the other five council members know they are not accountable to us?
The only ones who benefit are the moneyed interests. They can afford to contribute to the election campaigns of every mayor and council member. It is their voice that becomes stronger, while ours grow weaker. If you really want a voice in local government, find candidates who have integrity, intelligence, a sense of fair play and a willingness to read and understand the ordinances they vote on. They will get our votes.
Colette Altaffer
Midtown
