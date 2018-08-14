Re: the Aug. 10 article "7,000-home Sierra Vista project gets OK despite worries over water supply."
The Arizona Supreme Court has made a decision strictly following the legal conditions (but even that might be questionable) in utter disregard of the environmental concerns and the irresponsibility by the developers. Arizona is not going to receive more ground or river water in the foreseeable future, and the developers might ultimately threaten both the future homeowners and the entire Gila River Basin.
Undoubtedly, money speaks louder than all concerns for our environment, and hence for our future. "Make a quick buck now, and leave the problems for the next generation." Nothing wrong with economic growth, but not at the cost of all of our livelihood. The conservative judges seem to collude here shortsightedly with the developer. It is simply not true that anyone who buys a piece of land then owns everything below it, including water, which is part of a large system and belongs to all Arizonans and neighbors.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
