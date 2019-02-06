Re: the Feb. 5 article "Taxpayers in limbo, along with AZ tax law."

Gov. Ducey has overstepped his authority to raise taxes on hardworking Arizona people. No tax increase was approved through the legislative process so this is basically taxation without representation. A tax increase would not have been approved by the voters or their representatives.

The word needs to get out to more people so they will hold the governor to task. Even high-tax California is making adjustments so they don't collect more tax due to the federal tax law changes. This is shameful, especially for a Republican.

Christine Olson

Northeast side

