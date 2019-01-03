Re: the Jan. 2 article "Initiative: AZ seniors would not pay taxes on homes."
The article says, "The way self-proclaimed tax activist Lynne Weaver sees it, anyone who makes it to age 65 should not have to pay property taxes on their homes." As an Arizona senior, the way I see it is really poor people, seniors or not, should not have to pay taxes, while there is no reason to exempt well-to-do seniors. This would, as the article points out, raise taxes on everyone else, another reverse-Robin Hood transfer from the poor to the rich.
Joshua Freeman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.