I have already voted for Ann Kirkpatrick for Congress. She did a very good job as a House member. We need her and lots of other Democrats to fight Trump's terrible agenda of pollutting the environment, dismembering healthcare, insulting women, and supporting dictators. She wants gun safety - banning assault rifles; supports women's right to chose, and funding for public education. We need her to protect our democratic institutions.

Albert Gregory

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments