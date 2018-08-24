I have already voted for Ann Kirkpatrick for Congress. She did a very good job as a House member. We need her and lots of other Democrats to fight Trump's terrible agenda of pollutting the environment, dismembering healthcare, insulting women, and supporting dictators. She wants gun safety - banning assault rifles; supports women's right to chose, and funding for public education. We need her to protect our democratic institutions.
Albert Gregory
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.