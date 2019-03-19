A recent letter writer asks why is Sen. Eddie Farnsworth sitting in a position of power in our legislature in 2019? With all due respect, it's because we the people (at least the majority of people who voted in his district — an important distinction) have elected him time after time.
The bad news is that, the people are responsible for the sad state of affairs in Arizona. The good news is that we can do something about.
Resist, organize, vote and move the present thin majority in the Legislature into a distinct minority (and onto the scrapheap of history).
This isn't fanciful. Sen. Krysten Sinema carried Maricopa (yes, Maricopa) county by 60,000 (yes, 60,000) votes. She pointed the way to a Democratic takeover of Arizona by moving distinctly to the center (remember about 1/3 of the electorate in Arizona are independents).
Can we extrapolate this set of circumstances to Trump's election and the coming presidential election in 2020? Undoubtedly.
Robert Phelps Jones
North side
