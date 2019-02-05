I had to read an out-of-state newspaper to come across a story about financial scores of Tucson, Phoenix and the state of Arizona. Tucson and Phoenix both received D ratings while the state got a C rating. The website, TruthinAccounting.org states, "Tucson does not have enough money to pay its bills..." and that "Tucson's financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years."
"Arizona's financial condition is not only disconcerting but also misleading as government officials have failed to disclose significant amounts of retirement debt on the state's balance sheet." I realize this is probably not new news to many residents of Tucson but I think it is incumbent on the Star to keep local politicians feet to the fire on these unfunded accounts.
Brian Roberts
Oro Valley
