The broken cross, or swastika, is a common design element in some Asian and some Native American cultures. If Nike refused to put the swastika on its products, would Governor Ducey be shocked? Appalled?
In solidarity with those cultures, would he be moved to some self-destructive act of political theater? Would he get a Sharpy and tattoo one on his Air Jordan’s?
Remember meaningless and stupid behavior when it comes time to vote.
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
