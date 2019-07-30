I enjoyed reading your endorsement of Randi Dorman and after reading it, will likely vote for her. Apparently I also missed her at our front door recently, she left a handwritten note on her flyer. However, after reading the stated priorities of the candidates as written in your column, I am very surprised. As priorities, education, climate change, encouraging small and medium business and voting no on the sanctuary initiative, were mentioned. But NO crime. To me and many other Tucson residents, the crime here is a TOP concern. I want a mayor like Jonathan Rothchild, who recently responded almost immediately to a concern I have about crime in my neighborhood and forwarded my concern to the appropriate police contacts. Crime should be a priority with ALL of our candidates.
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.