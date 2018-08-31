The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that there are insufficient valid signatures on the petitions to end dark money in Arizona for the proposition to appear on the ballot. How sad that it has come to that. I believe that “dark money” is a euphemism for coward’s money. Our country was founded on open and civil disagreement with each other until a decision is reached. Why would someone not want to step up and state proudly that they believe in a candidate or a cause, and work to convince others of their position? I can only imagine it to be someone who is ashamed of their support, who doesn’t want it to be known that they hold this position and are funding it. Join me in asking candidates for the Arizona House and Senate to state clearly their intent to vote to end the practice of allowing secret, cowardly donations to Arizona campaigns.
Marie Kidder
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.