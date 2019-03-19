I am a moderate Democrat, I have voted for Republicans and Democrats and yes Independents. What happened to the GOP? GOP is against the ERA? Senators, Allen, Ugenti-Rita both Women with their weak excuses and Sen. Farnsworth, the Charter School " Scammer" making millions off the tax payers, says it's a effort to legalize Abortion? What?? Why is the GOP afraid of Women?? Especially Smart, Powerful Women? I know some of the Republican Women are afraid of the Smart, Aggressive Women who would be elected to Replace these narrow minded Twit's! Let's hope they are Voted out and get Smart opened minded women in State offices.
David E. Leon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.