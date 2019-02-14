It is essential for Mr. Mark Kelly, in his Candidacy for the US Senate, to make clear his position on Heath Care, i.e. "Medicare for All" , and the Political Situation in Palestine; that The United States must re-evaluate and re-formulate our Foreign Policy in the Middle East; a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; that the United States rejects claims for the completely autonomous political and cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine; that Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine; to undue the injustices to the indigenous people of Palestine.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.