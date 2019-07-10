The truly offensive aspect of Governor Ducey's 2am meltdown over a pair of shoes was being given a glimpse of what keeps him awake at night. I have patients where I work who have lost their Medicaid insurance because of his work requirement policies. There are human beings incarcerated in state prisons who don't have access to proper food, safety, or even water. Also it sure seems like there is an energy corporation that is responsible for human deaths and continues to hold half the state for ransom. He's exactly the type of capitalist politician who has the power to stop homeless veterans from being harassed by police officers on triple digit summer days, but he never would. Then he couldn’t use their suffering as a weapon against any other compassionate social program that would alleviate someone else's. What a fraud.
Connor Welton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.