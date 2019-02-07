How do you feel about a 25-cent gas tax increase? House Bill 2536 plans to do just that. The roads are crumbling, claims Rep. Noel Campbell. This may be true, but interestingly the bill has an extra tax for electric and hybrid cars. Rather than reward electric vehicle owners for reducing their carbon footprint, it wants to charge more. This EV tax would be $198 the third year.
The rational being “it’s fair” because EVs, “don’t buy gasoline but still use the roads.” Being a hybrid owner, I could oppose this bill saying “it’s not fair” but I realize it has potential. If HB 2536 taxed just gas, roads and air quality benefit. The tax would encourage people to buy more fuel efficient cars (EVs and hybrids) to save money. More EVs on the road — cleaner air to breathe. So H.B. 2536 could be a smart solution for roads and air quality. I think that’s fair to say, don’t you?
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.