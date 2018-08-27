I watched with dismay at Martha McSally's recent attack on Kyrsten Sinema. Both myself and the people I was with, including a McSally supporter, were disgusted and dismayed by the attack. It was petty, mean spirited and said nothing about what she either has done or will do for the people of Arizona. How about having a clean non aggressive election?
Quit spouting how you were a fighter pilot and tell us how you will fix the health care system among everything else that needs to be fixed. Talk about your record. Somehow I don't think this is going to happen.
Kym Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.