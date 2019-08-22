We have witnessed what happens when Trump’s rhetoric is weaponized and used to end the lives of dozens of people, many of whom were of Latinx descent. We live in unprecedentedly dangerous times, and White Supremacy is on the rise. People of color, immigrants, refugees, other marginalized communities have a target on their backs. Desperate families are fleeing violence, extreme poverty, and persecution in search of a better life. When they arrive, they're met with hostility, their families are ripped apart, children are abused and are dying, and Trump is promising the mass deportation of the undocumented community. Supporting the Sanctuary Initiative (Prop 205) would declare that we are a loving and welcoming city, and add legal muscle behind protecting undocumented families from persecution. The time of gutless leadership is over, we need bold leadership. Democrats, where is the fight, when will you draw the line? At some point, you have to choose where you’re going to have the battle for our country’s moral fabric,
Cesar Fierros
West side
