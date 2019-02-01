Re: the Jan. 30 article "As deadline nears, AZ panel approves drought plan, sends it to House floor."

Our Legislature has an interesting view of charity. If we give a single mother of three kids $200 per month in food stamps, it is "welfare." If we give wealthy farmers $5 million to drill new wells for their farms, it is "economic aid," for the good of the community. And, of course, taxes must be increased to afford this "welfare for the wealthy."

Bruce Hilpert

North side

