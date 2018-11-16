In the November 13 Star, a letter writer asks why we would dip into U.S. coffers when we have been promised that Mexico will pay. Is he serious? Who promised that Mexico would pay? Certainly not Mexico! There's only one person I know of who made that rash promise, and he doesn't really have any say in what Mexico does or doesn't do.
How about forgetting all about building a wall, and focus instead on helping desperate refugees who still see our country as a place of opportunity and freedom, as two letter writers suggested in the Nov. 11 issue?
Aston Bloom
East side
