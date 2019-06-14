I was encouraged that the Daily Star published the OpEd written by Joel Feinman. The OpEd highlighted the intense pressure county attorneys put on the legislature to avoid any criminal justice reform this year. I was deeply disturbed to find out that, under pressure from Sheila Polk, Yavapai County the Star pulled sections of the OpEd from their website. It’s bad enough that county attorneys have all the power in the criminal justice system and (clearly this year) in the legislature – now they have the press. It was a sad day.
So, imagine my surprise when I opened the paper this morning to see the great OpEd from Rep. Kristen Engel that highlighted the disappointments criminal justice reform advocates faced in the recent legislative session. I applaud you for printing Rep. Engels OpEd – keep it intact. Let the prosecutors know they don’t own the press and reinstate Mr. Feinman’s entire OpEd with the citations he is willing to provide.
Deborah North
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.