Regina Romero wants to be Tucson's first Latina mayor. I too want her to be Tucson's first woman mayor. Her ethnic background is of little to no importance to me. Who gives a hoot about where her ancestry lived. If they made some contribution to civilization would be of some interest to me...but little in regard to her ability to do a fine job as Mayor.... which I think she would.
I choose not to judge people on the basis of their bloodlines as we do of dogs and horses. Since most of my ancestors were Jews, I could claim to be related to some Creater- God particle....believe me ,I DO NOT! I do, however, believe there is a Tooth Fairy in most every American family...that's as close to religion as I care to get.
I think Romero will be a successful, if not outstanding Tucson Mayor and support her run for the job.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.