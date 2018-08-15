Oro Valley’s incumbent Mayor Hiremath and council members Hornat, Waters and Snider received the vast majority of their donations from the development community and special interests in their last election.
Since 2016 this council has voted unanimously 7 to 0 in favor of the developers’ projects. In this 2018 election’s first reporting cycle, they received approximately $56,000 from the same special interests.
In a Star article dated July 7, Hiremath emphasized that, “We have created incredible relationships with developers.” Consider this quote from Charles Keating, known for the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s. Keating was a Phoenix real estate financier involved with early development of Rancho Vistoso. When asked if his financial support influenced politicians to support his cause, the Orange County Register reported that he told reporters, “I want to say in the most forceful way I can: I certainly hope so.”
Rudy Roszak
Oro Valley
