In an era of corrupt politicians and high tensions between Americans, Arizona needs a representative who will not only serve his people, but will do so with a classy, unifying message. The only person for this job is Danny Morales.
I recently came to learn of Mr. Morales’s long and impressive resume. He has spent his entire life serving his community. This long list of services includes teaching school, volunteering in the police department, serving in the military and serving as vice mayor of Douglas. I know from his record that he will not succumb to the DC machine and stand up for the needs of the citizens of Arizona, not special interests.
After much research and careful consideration, I can conclude that there is no candidate more qualified to represent Arizonas second congressional district in Washington than Mr. Morales. His lifetime of service has made it clear that he has entered politics for all the right reasons. In this day and age, that is truly a rare thing.
Mark Jennings
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.