Newspapers are feeling the economic pinch and staff — especially local reporters — is being cut. National news sources are no substitute. Emily Bregel's article Sunday on Southern Arizona mental health agencies is an outstanding example of timely local reporting. She's spot on describing the chaos that resulted from replacing a small but competent local nonprofit oversight agency with an out of state for-profit behemoth. We know what has happened when public funds are diverted to unaccountable, unregulated for-profit private schools and private prisons. This is another example.
Cenpatico (Arizona Complete Health) has squeezed local providers to pad corporate profits. To survive, local providers have had to cut staff and increase case loads. Demoralized staff is left wondering, "Does anybody know? Does anybody care?" I hope Emily will look into how Cenpatico's contract was originally awarded and what, if any, oversight and performance evaluation is now being done. It's shameful that our most vulnerable population is at the mercy of a remote, incompetent, for-profit corporation.
Gary Hammond
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.