RE: the March 29 letter "Hate prevents a public apology."
Letter writer claims that because Mueller did not indict Trump for collusion, Trump is due a public apology. On the contrary.
First, there is no such crime as "collusion." Claiming exoneration, therefore, is akin to claiming that one could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and escape prosecution because the criminal statutes prohibit "homicide," not "shooting." Second, Mueller is in fact due hearty thanks for his integrity and honesty. An ethical prosecutor cannot file an indictment unless he believes he can prove the crime alleged beyond a reasonable doubt. Mueller filed dozens of indictments and obtained critical guilty pleas - and valuable information - from numerous appointees and close associates of Trump. He vividly proved corruption of all kinds. The question going forward is this: now that we the voters have learned at least a little about Trump's swamp, will we do our jobs and drain it in 2020?
Regula Case
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.