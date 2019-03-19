I felt strange as I read “Is Sanders the Democrats’ best bet to beat Trump?” on your Opinion page, March 18th. Merrill Matthews, supposedly “Pro-Bernie”, didn’t seem interested in qualities I know true to Bernie Sanders.
Merrill Matthews might just be a Ph.D intellectual employed by the Institute for Policy Innovation, but he’s masquerading in the most nastily secretive way in my opinion. The IPI is listed “The #1 most conservative group in the US” by the conservative Capital Research Center.
Please, Star, do your homework. IPI clarifies that Merrill’s views are grossly antithetical to Sanders’. Merrill is against Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, calling them unsustainable government programs.
Another quote from a book he co-authors states, “…we would expect an economic explosion the likes of which the country has never seen, as trillions of dollars enter capital markets instead of government coffers.”
These words will only bring huge smiles to the “1%”. This isn’t vapid journalism. It’s plain scary and sly.
Georgia Conroy
Southwest side
