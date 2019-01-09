Once upon a time, there was a spoiled and haughty boy, big and bulky. If he did not get from his parents what he wanted, whether it was right or wrong, he balked, caused a temper-tantrum, until his unnerved and exhausted parents gave in against their own best understanding. This went on for a long time until one day this boy wanted to have his parents build a high wall around their house. He hated to see other kids having fun playing outside on the sidewalk or, God forbid, on their lawn. The parents gave in, but the wall ruined them financially, and they shut themselves off from the entire neighborhood. The miserable family faced contempt everywhere, and their business declined rapidly due to lack of customers. But the big boy was pleased since he had realized his evil machinations, trumping all the other kids. Only he himself should have access to their lawn, never mind that games are played in groups. A bully is what a bully does.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.