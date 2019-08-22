Recently I traveled to Washington, DC to collaborate with 2,000 of my fellow volunteers with MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action and the Survivor Network of Everytown. The goal: learn more about how to end gun violence in our communities. Currently, gun violence takes the lives of 100 Americans every day and injures countless others.
During the conference, we learned of the mass shooting in El Paso, then Dayton, Ohio, then Chicago. The anger and sadness was palpable, but so was the resolve to keep going and continue the fight. This call to action must address gun violence in mass shootings, in our communities, suicides and accidental shootings.
We need our Senators in DC to support background checks on all gun sales and other common sense gun legislation. Text CHECKS to 644-33 to be connected with your senator. We must act now.
Kathryn Jensen
East side
