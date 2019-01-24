A letter-writer recently said that because there are so many religions being practiced in this nation it is incorrect to call the USA a Christian nation.
I have studied the theology of Christianity as well as that of other religions. Most are concerned with individual behaviors and rarely apply individual virtues to communities or nations.
“America is a Christian nation” was amplified to me in a Chinese graduate technical school in the mid-'80s. Students asked many questions about our nation. It surprised me when they wanted a copy of the Bible from a church we visited.
“We have to see what makes a nation a Christian nation!” they explained. One puzzling thing they had deduced from our history is how we defeated nations, but then helped them achieve new heights as never before.
Just as those Chinese students did, let’s hope others call us Christian.
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.