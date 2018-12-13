It has been recognized that it is a duty to serve as a juror when needed. Please remember this duty and the rules that accompany that duty. When called to the courthouse we are instructed to listen to all of the evidence than make a decision. During the process we usually find ourselves leaning in one direction or the other.
It is very likely that we will each be making a decision about the fate of our president. It's evident that many of us decided this is not fair. Further, many people have made their decision based their choice of political allegiance. I am asking, in the interest of fairness, that we each do two things. First, let's try to keep an open mind until the investigation findings are made public. Second, let us resolve to remove political party choice from our determination. Realize that becoming informed is our duty.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
