Trump threatened to close the border, "Immigration is more important that tariff". Then reversed himself and indicated the border would not close right away. In one year, if Mexico does nothing he will slap a tariff on cars. Illegal immigration is more important than tariffs, then threatens a tariff on automobiles over immigration?
Meanwhile, our governor stabbed business in the back by supporting Trump's border closing decision, then gets stabbed in the back by the President.
How long is the voter memory?
Mike Ullery
Midtown
