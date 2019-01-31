You know what really amazes me? Readers writing letters complaining that Martha McSally, among other Republicans, supports the Republican Party, President Trump and nearly all of the promises that he made during his campaign.
Why in the world would you expect someone to oppose their own principles and party and stand for what you think is right when you constantly harangue the same old unproven accusations? Every one of his actions are opposite of what he is constantly accused, regardless of how he might have tweeted or stated. I've never see such hate expressed for a president and I've been around during the tenure of 14 of them.
John P. Slusser
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.