To my Christian brothers and sisters, I will remember your fallen brothers and sisters in my prayers. To the so-called Muslims who committed these atrocities: Islam has no need of fanatics and barbarians who do not bring honor to the Prophet Muhammad.
Those who committed these attacks could not have read the blessed Qur’an they claim to follow, otherwise they would know Islam says to save lives to serve the faith. The Holy Prophet Muhammad commanded that, “No one is to destroy a house of [the Christian] religion,” so a true muslim would pray that their Christian neighbors had a blessed Easter.
To the people of Sri Lanka, know you are in my heart and I have full faith in your future. The past few weeks have demonstrated great depths of human kindness and decency, particularly in New Zealand where people came together and shouted, "we are one people; we will stand together!"
Aamir Quraishy
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.