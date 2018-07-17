July 16, 2018… a day that will live in infamy.
We have D-day, VE-day, VJ-day which commemorate actions and victories over totalitarianism and fascism. I propose adding PT-day (Putin Trump Day) as a solemn remembrance of the day an American president sold out our country to a Russian criminal dictator. It is PT and not TP because Putin triumphed over Trump.
The "Repugnicans" in Congress, despite their rhetoric, will remain co-conspirators to this historic traitorous disgrace. Treason in the U.S. Constitution Article 3, Section 3: “…adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
J. Hamdan
Midtown
