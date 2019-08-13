After reading the 8/6 AP report titled ‘Cesspool of hate’ gains attention in shootings wake, a thought occurred to me. What if state and federal legislatures passed laws and provided funding for an intensive effort to monitor online forums and other websites like ‘8chan’ to first, identify people that visit these sites. Then track down these people, notify them that they are being monitored, restrict them and all family members from the ability to purchase or own firearms or any kind of battle armor. Finally, check on these people regularly, some very regularly. This effort will probably include NSA and all law enforcement to identify, locate, enforce, and continue checking on these people. To me, something like this makes much more sense than penalizing the 99.9+% fo law abiding people the own or want to purchase firearms.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.