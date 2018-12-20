This isn't an argument for or against immigration. It's just some questions that I've been mulling over. I'm sure most basketball fans and others have noticed the large increase in foreign born players. Many come and attend prep high schools, get recruited to colleges or are recruited directly from their home countries. And many then go on to play in the professional leagues.
What is the process by winch this occurs? How are they admitted? What is their immigrant status? Do they become citizens? What kind of documents do they need to stay in this country if they go on to play professionally? Many do return to play for the national teams of their home country such as in the Olympics. So they must not have taken citizenship. What are the standards used that allow them to stay in the USA? Certainly different from those seeking "asylum." As I said: just a few questions about another form of immigration.
James Nation
Foothills
