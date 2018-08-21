Re: the Aug. 18 guest column "EPA doesn't want states to be able to set tougher emissions standards."
Sandy Bahr claims we need stricter CAFE standards on cars to reduce air pollution, but due to advances in technology, new cars, SUVs, and trucks are roughly 99 percent cleaner for common pollutants than in 1970 and today are virtually pollutant free. As for carbon dioxide emissions, erasing the strict Obama CAFE standard will increase global temperatures a minuscule 0.0076 degrees by 2025.
What she fails to tell us is that the Obama greenhouse gas/fuel economy mandates initiated in 2009 have increased new car prices $6,800 above the pre-2009 baseline trend. She also fails to tell us that smaller, more fuel efficient cars result in an average of 2,000 more deaths a year because they are not as safe as larger cars. Americans elected Trump and Republicans because they were sick and tired of being told what to do by the likes of Obama and Ms. Bahr.
David Pearse
Foothills
