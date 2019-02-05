Many letters to the editor try to compare the Berlin Wall to our southern border security wall. The purposes of both walls are different. The Berlin Wall was designed to keep the residents inside East Germany. That border had custom designed walls with rollers on top, land mines, attack dogs and triple enclosures on the East Germany side of the wall.
I personally visited the Wall in 1974. I viewed the layout from a raised platform allowing me to see over the wall into East Germany. East Germany was like a slum area compared to the neon lights and traffic jams viewed when looking back at West Germany. Many East Germans died trying to escape from East Germany. Without the effectiveness of the wall, I believe the East Germans would have stormed the border to get into West Germany.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
