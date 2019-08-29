Are we coming to the end of the "great American experiment? We have been the dominant team for more than a century. Our economy is on the verge of being sacked. The climate is beginning to spiral down as we watch from the sidelines. Our quarterback is out of touch with his teammates. The opposition knows our plays, and is reading our signs. Their coach is smarter than ours. The only chance we have is to fire the coach and hope the experienced players can salvage the season and our future.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.