It is not stressed often enough that the president is a coward. He avoided the Vietnam War by bone spurs. He sent a lackey to fire James Comey. He has waited for several cabinet members to resign after relentlessly belittling them.
The latest shun of the USS McCain is not surprising. After all Senator McCain is deceased. He returns to the tired reason that McCain voted down the attempted repeal of the ACA. He and his followers have spent a ton of venom on the deceased man over that vote.
What they all seem to put aside is, 3 GOP Senators voted to retain the ACA. The defeat was not the sole act of McCain. Pick on the dead man, he cannot fight back. I have not been a life-long fan of McCain. I believe that the president picks on the weakest of us or in this case a dead veteran who served us with honor throughout his life.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
