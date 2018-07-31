Re: the July 29 letter to the editor "Taking away women's rights."
This letter writer discusses women’s health, access to reproductive health services, a 'domestic gag rule' and the economic efficiencies of early abortions. The only cliché not used is “war on women”. Let's be blunt. Trump and his Conservative supporters view abortion as legal murder. We think Planned Parenthood means No Parenthood so it is not necessary to dispute the economic efficiencies of immediate abortions that are citing in the letter. Conservatives, like all caring Americans want effective reproductive health for all women of all backgrounds. But we remember the wire-coat hanger abortion days a half century ago and don’t want its return. Conservatives also thoughtfully understand that our country banned heroin a century ago yielding marginal results. So Progressives, keep your abortions for now but don’t try and rub our noses in the dirt by using the tax money from the sweat of our labors to fund them. This is a good compromise, take it.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
