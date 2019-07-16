My mantra of late has been “I'll vote for anyone but the POTUS.” That said and with the news of “MAD Magazine” ceasing publication, we now have a perfect contender for the White House. The magazines spokesperson, Alfred E. Newman, is now available being a perfect 2020 candidate.

He'll be able to pick up the pieces of what's left of

our Government with his “Who me worried?” attitude.

Comedic sarcasm will definitely be needed.

John Foltz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

