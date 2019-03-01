You publish garbage that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth all the time! Although the message in "Non Sequitur" was hidden it does not make it any worse than Trump. I am a substitute teacher and hear the f-bomb from the kids all day long. In today's society that is just another word that has lost its impact and meaning.
Many of us wish you would bring that comic strip back! This president embarrasses many of us, and you and many others overlook his sick behavior. He is destroying this country one tweet at a time while you all print his vulgar messages. Have some courage and reconsider your decision.
Greg Figueroa
Sierra Vista
