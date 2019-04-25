Recently Michele Bachmann praised Trump as “highly biblical”. It left me wondering what is a biblical president. Does she mean he is a student of the Bible? In that case his confusion of calling II Corinthians by the name Two Corinthians indicates otherwise. Or did she mean he follows the scriptures in his life. Then he seems to have missed Leviticus 19:34 about treating the stranger who sojourns with you as a native and loving them. His obsession with demonizing and denigrating migrants is a long ways from Matthew 25:35 where Jesus reminds his followers to care for the least among us. “I was hungry and you gave me food...I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” I'm not sure what standard Bachmann is using to call the president “highly biblical,” but observing Trump’s behavior, values, language, morality and mean spiritedness, I don’t see anything even remotely Biblical. At least not the Sacred Scriptures with which I’m familiar.
John D Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.