Re: the May 7 letter "A nation of legal immigrants."
A recent letter from a "retired ICE senior special agent" concerning the history of illegal immigration in the United States was very misleading. Up until the 20th century, the United States had almost no laws restricting immigration so there was no such thing as "illegal immigration." The first such law was the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 which had a very narrow focus. Immigration from Europe had no restrictions. During the 20th century immigration laws were broadened with the 1924 Immigration Act which set up a quota system. This was the beginning of "illegal immigration" because it heavily favored certain groups of Europeans while limiting immigrants from Eastern and Southern Europe. Individuals from those regions made up some of our first "illegal immigrants." Much as today, those types of laws were difficult to enforce with the impossibility of monitoring the entire border with Canada and the Eastern coast line. Truly, from a Native American perspective, our "founding fathers" were the first illegal immigrants.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
