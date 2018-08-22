As I read the Letters to the Editor section the last few days concerning the free press issue I wonder why so many people with a negative opinion of it buy and read your paper. Other newspapers are locally available. Local news and sporting news is widely available on radio and TV so it's not as if sources compatible with their views aren't easily accessed.
Perhaps they revel in self-inflicted mental anguish or maybe they don't actually buy or read it but belong to a political misinformation group organized to attack the press. A third possibility is that you have a potent sales force which has accomplished the equivalent of "selling refrigerators to Eskimos." In any case, congratulation on doing your job.
John Kuisti
West side
