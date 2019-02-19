Re: the Feb. 19 article "Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95."
How touching to learn of the passing of the sailor whose moment of celebration on V-J Day created an iconic portrait of genuine joy. That picture is clearly worth a "thousand words." America was universally adored.
Of course, if the same situation occurred today, grabbing a kiss from a stranger, he would be arrested as a sexual predator, required to register wherever he lived. Were he a member of congress, probably a Democrat, he would immediately be pressed to resign from office. On the bright side, he could today become president of the United States, or receive a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
