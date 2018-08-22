To date, all of the alleged conspirators that have been tried have been convicted. The lives of each conspirator have worsened. While that has been happening additional possible conspirators have been identified. Considering the evolving process, what should we expect? More ruined lives!
It is obvious that a conspiracy could only have happened without a central character. It is becoming more and more obvious the one political party intentionally or not, has been a party for this series of events. Logically then the life of this party will be damaged.
Bill Clinton may have survived an impeachment, but those around him, including political party, paid a price, so it is reasonable to assume the Trump happenings will affect that party. Act fast, Republicans. Learn from history.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.