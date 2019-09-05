Sometimes in poker you get a player who invariably will “bluff” a weak hand when everything about the person and the cards says its a losing hand., and all the others at the table see this. Sometimes that clown will reliably raise the stakes when it’s clearly money down the drain. This player is not just pretty stupid, but also shows a lack of fundamental understanding of the game (or the rules), a refusal to think he could be wrong, and general bad judgement.
Our President is that lousy card player ( with the additional attributes of cheating when possible, and being rude). With the China trade war and tariffs he’s playing a losing hand after insisting on playing for high stakes, and is being manipulated by his smarter and much more knowledgeable opponents while hurting both countries. He is truly, deeply—-a Loser.
Norman Epstein. MD
Midtown
